Preliminary reports: At least 3 tornadoes touched down in Oklahoma

LONE WOLF, Okla. – After severe storms moved across the state on Wednesday, researchers are now assessing the damage.

So far, the National Weather Service’s Storm Prediction Center says that preliminary reports indicate that three tornadoes touched down across the state on Wednesday afternoon.

Although there were possibly more, officials were able to determine that tornadoes touched down in Kiowa County, Washita County and Grady County.

The first tornado occurred just south of Lone Wolf in Kiowa County. News 4 stormtrackers Marc Dillard and Al Lopez captured lifting and turning dust on Hwy 44, just south of Lone Wolf.

The other reported tornadoes occurred northeast of Mountain View and south of Pocasset.

While the storms moved through the state quickly, much of the system was rain-wrapped, making it difficult to see exactly what was happening from the ground.

Authorities in Amber and Rush Springs told News 4 that they have reports of roof damage. Straight-line winds also caused damage to trees and power lines throughout the state.

Fortunately, no injuries as a result of the storms have been reported.