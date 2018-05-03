Public asked to help name Oklahoma City Zoo’s fishing kitten

OKLAHOMA CITY – The Oklahoma City Zoo is asking for the public’s input in naming its newest addition to the family.

On March 31, the fishing cat kitten was born via cesarean at the Oklahoma City Zoo’s Joan Kirkpatrick Animal Hospital. Officials say it is the first successful cesarean delivery for a fishing cat among Association of Zoos and Aquariums member zoos in North America.

Days after his birth, he was placed in the habitat to bond with his mother, 11-year-old Miri. However, she displayed no signs of maternal care, so the zoo’s veterinary team has been hand-rearing the kitten.

Now, he is almost 5-weeks-old and is bursting with energy. He is gaining weight, is becoming more active and is in need of a name. The public is invited cast its vote for the kitten’s name.

The top three names include:

Angkor- largest temple in Cambodia

Puddles - caretakers' choice

Kuttai- meaning 'puddles' in Sri Lankan.

Voting is now open on the zoo's Facebook page and will remain open until Thursday, May 10.

Fishing cats are native to south and southeast Asia. Since 2016, they have been listed as 'vulnerable' on the International Union for Conservation of Nature's red list. Their populations have declined over the past decade since their habitats are being destroyed.