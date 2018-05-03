“She poured alcohol all over my body,” Woman arrested after allegedly setting friend on fire

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORMAN, Okla. - A woman accused of setting her friend on fire during a fight is now in jail.

Police were called to the scene at a Norman apartment complex near 12th Street and Robinson. When they arrived, they discovered the victim lying on the ground pleading for help and blaming her friend.

“She set me on fire,” the woman told police. “I’m hurting really bad, my neck is hurting.”

The woman told police her burns came from her friend she was hanging out with, Melissa Mills.

“She poured alcohol all over my body and set me on fire,” the victim is heard saying on Norman Police body cam video.

“The two of them were drinking together and got in a fight,” said Jeff Wildin, who said he’s friends with both women. “They were best friends, like sisters.”

Wildin said the circumstances surrounding the incident are not unusual for the two.

“They’re great together,” he said, “until they drink.”

This time, police allege it went too far.

According to court documents, when EMSSTAT crews cut the victim’s pants off, “officers observed burns on much of her legs.” It also noted that “an area of carpet just next to the couch in the living room was charred black. An almost empty rubbing alcohol bottle and an empty clear bottle of vodka were laying on the living room floor.”

Mills, however, denies she started the fire several times in the body cam video released to News 4.

“I didn’t say I started the alcohol on fire,” she’s heard saying to arresting officers. “I said we was drinking alcohol.”

She has been charged with Arson 1.