Showers, storms continue to move through Oklahoma on Thursday

OKLAHOMA CITY – While much of the state experienced severe weather on Wednesday, there is a chance for severe storms in eastern Oklahoma on Thursday.

The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for southern Oklahoma until 11 a.m.

In the metro, drivers across the metro may experience a bit of rain, lightning and small hail on their morning drive.

A line of storms will continue to move through the eastern part of the state this afternoon. After the line of storms move through, there is a chance for an isolated storm or two.

Temperatures will stay in the lower 80s before skies clear for your Friday. Temperatures will stay in the upper 70s and lower 80s for the weekend.