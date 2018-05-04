× 194 cities across Oklahoma participating in letter carrier’s food drive

OKLAHOMA CITY – Oklahomans across the state are being asked to help care for those in need and ‘Stamp Out Hunger’ later this month.

On Saturday, May 12, letter carriers in 194 cities in central and western Oklahoma will collect canned food donations from households on their route.

Oklahomans are asked to fill a plastic donation bag with canned food donations and place it by their mailbox on Saturday, May 12 before their letter carrier arrives. Nonperishable food donations can also be dropped off at participating post offices.

“If you’ve seen one hungry child, you’ve seen one too many,” said Steve Riggs, statewide chair of the Letter Carriers’ Food Drive. “This food drive is important because it stocks the shelves of our pantries across central and western Oklahoma.”

Most needed items include:

Canned meats

Meat-based soups

Canned fruit

Canned vegetables

Peanut butter

Rice

Beans.

“The Letter Carriers’ Food Drive is more important than ever,” said Katie Fitzgerald, chief executive officer of the Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma. “During the summer, utility bills skyrocket and children, who usually receive meals at school, may not have enough to eat. We are asking the community to help us by donating canned food items through the Letter Carriers’ Food Drive. We wouldn’t be able to help our neighbors living with hunger without your support.”