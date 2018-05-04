4 the weekend: Free Family Day, Edmond Arts Festival

OKLAHOMA – It’s Free Family Day on Saturday at the Oklahoma City Museum of Art.

There will be free art projects for the kids, and the “Sugar Free Allstars” will be performing.

All activities at the museum are free thanks to the sponsorship of Sonic Drive-Ins.

And we’ve got nice weather for strolling through downtown Edmond at the Edmond Arts Festival.

This runs through Sunday, with more than 100 artist vendors, lots of food trucks, live music and a children’s area.

El Reno Main Street presents the El Reno Burger Day Festival Friday and Saturday.

There is live music from A Thousand Horses, along with games, rides, and of course, fried onion burgers.

Tickets are $10 Friday and Saturday’s festival is free. That’s when they cook an 850 lb burger.

And don’t forget, the Symphony Designers’ Showhouse opens this weekend in the Dutch Forest subdivision of Edmond.

Tickets purchased Friday online are $15 and the price goes up to $20 Saturday.

It’s a great way to see the hottest trends in interior designs, and support music education for kids through the orchestra league.

Discover Oklahoma airs Saturdays on News 4 at 6:30 p.m., however, the episode on May 5 will air on KAUT at that time.