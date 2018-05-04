Arrest made in missing pregnant mother’s death

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PURCELL, Okla. - Officials confirmed the body found inside of a parked vehicle along I-35 Wednesday is that of a missing pregnant woman.

According to her mother, 23-year-old Shaliyah Toombs, vanished Sunday night. She was eight months pregnant with her third child.

“She's a good person, she has a good heart,” said Twyla Taylor.

Taylor spoke to News 4 earlier this week asking for help to find her missing daughter, but just hours after the interview, Taylor received news no mother wants to hear.

“We were able to get identification made on the deceased the morning from the medical examiner’s office through fingerprints. They identified her as Shaliyah Toombs,” said Lt. Chris Grace, McClain County Sheriff’s Office.

Wednesday morning, McClain County sheriff's deputies located a female dead inside of a vehicle.

“The sheriff's office received a call from the Lighthorse Police Department, The Chickasaw Nation Police Department, that a gentleman had approached one of their officers claiming his pickup was on I-35 out of gas, and that there was a dead body inside,” said Grace.

By Wednesday afternoon, Oklahoma City police were at Toombs' southwest Oklahoma City apartment collecting evidence.

Wednesday night, it was confirmed just to the family that the body was Toombs'.

Grace said they do have a person in custody and that it's the same man who told police about the dead body in his vehicle. He was arrested on accessory to the fact.

Investigators are also looking for other suspects, but they won’t release any names.

“Anytime somebody's left in a vehicle for several days, that's definitely suspicious, especially with someone driving the vehicle around,” Grace.

The cause of death is still under investigation.