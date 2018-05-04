× Department of Education criticizing Gov. Fallin’s veto of reading bill

OKLAHOMA CITY — The state’s Department of Education is criticizing a recent decision by Governor Mary Fallin to veto a bill related to Oklahoma’s reading assessments.

According to State Superintendent Joy Hofmeister, Senate Bill 1190 is a “technical bill” that was necessary to adjust cut scores of the Reading Sufficiency Act in order to align with Oklahoma’s current academic standards. It passed 88-1 in the Oklahoma House and 42-0 in the Senate.

Gov. Mary Fallin vetoed the measure on Thursday night.

“Because this bill was vetoed, it creates instability for our schools,” Superintendent Hofmeister said. “It could mean that then our students would be forced to take a much longer reading assessment. I don’t think that’s good for kids. I don’t think our children should be focused on a test in the spring that is not really showing the full measure of what they have done in the full year.”

According to Fallin, there were concerns that criteria in the bill that moved from the traditional reporting of the RSA from four-tiered bands to two-tiered bands creating a “pass/fail” system.

“With a pass/fail system, parents, community members, and state education policy makers will not be able to understand if a school is missing the pass level by a point or by significant margins,” Fallin explained.

Rep. Dennis Casey, R-Morrison, was the House author for this bill. He said it was not a surprise the governor vetoed it.

“When I asked what was going to happen, I got a pretty strong answer…not 100 percent…that it wasn’t going to go forward,” Rep. Casey said. “I believe one of the few times the governor ever had a veto override was over an RSA bill four to six years ago, I’m not really sure. I believe the executive branch believes strongly that you have to have extremely high standards in that area.”