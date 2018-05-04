× Disaster assistance available for wildfire victims in western Oklahoma

DEWEY COUNTY, Okla. – After wildfires consumed more than 350,000 acres of land in western Oklahoma, residents in the area will now be able to get a bit of help.

On Friday, Gov. Fallin announced that Dewey County may now receive disaster assistance from the U.S. Small Business Administration as a result of the wildfires.

Low-interest loans for homeowners and business owners in Dewey County will be available to replace any property damaged by the fires that was not covered by insurance or other assistance programs.

Under the SBA rules, Blaine, Custer, Ellis, Roger Mills and Woodward counties are also eligible for assistance.