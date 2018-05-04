× Emergency crews searching for child after reports of possible drowning near Arcadia

ARCADIA, Okla. – Emergency crews are responding to reports of a possible drowning near Arcadia.

Around 12 p.m. on Friday, the Oklahoma City Fire Department said that its crews were responding to a possible water rescue.

Initial reports indicate someone may have drowned at an area along Choctaw Rd., in between Route 66 and 2nd St.

Fire officials say they received a report of children playing near a creek, and one disappeared.

TAC 2: We are responding to a possible water rescue near 17900 N. Choctaw. We have a report that children were playing near a creek and one disappeared. Dive Team responding. -BF 11:58 a.m. — Oklahoma City Fire (@OKCFD) May 4, 2018

When firefighters arrived at the scene, they learned that a 13-year-old child fell into the creek and is unable to swim. Authorities say the child has not been seen for about 20 minutes.

Firefighters are sweeping the creek, looking for the child.

The dive team has not arrived to the scene yet.

Crews are shutting down nearby roads while they search for the child in the creek.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.