Ignore threatening voicemails or you could say goodbye to your cash

OKLAHOMA CITY - Several new scam voicemails are coming into the In Your Corner hotline.

Even after tax season, the scammers are tossing around words like debt and IRS, and making threats of arrest or deportation.

“My office has been retained to handle a case filed, set to be filed with your name and social with the state today,” said one scammer.

The Oklahoma woman who received it was nervous about going public with her story, but asked us to help get the word out.

The criminal goes onto say, “It is imperative either yourself or your attorney reach out to my office immediately.”

The criminals knew so much about her, her current and former addresses, places of employment, and all nine digits of her social security number.

In this case, the crooks are using Texas and Indiana area codes.

Of course, with today's technology they could be calling from anywhere.

When we tried calling the scam numbers, the first guy hung up on us and the same thing happened when we called back.

There is no telling how they're getting their hands on other people's personal information, but it's likely it was stolen in a hack and posted, sold or traded illegally.

Earlier, we warned you about social security numbers selling cheap and fast online.

The In Your Corner bottom line:

Educate yourself

If you have a warrant or owe a debt or taxes, you're going to receive a bill in the mail first

No legit agency or company will make threats or demand immediate payment using a wire transfer, gift card, or prepaid debit card

Scan your calls and trust your intuition