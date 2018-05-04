× Inmate who escaped from Oklahoma jail after allegedly attacking detention officer has been captured

GARVIN COUNTY, Okla. – Authorities say an inmate who escaped from an Oklahoma jail earlier this week after assaulting a detention officer has been captured.

On Sunday, around 9:30 p.m., officials say Jason Glen Willis, 32, was being escorted by a Garvin County detention deputy through the court-house when he allegedly attacked the deputy.

Officials say Willis was being escorted through the court-house because he was a jail worker who was preparing for meal service.

However, when the detention deputy unlocked a door to return to the jail area, authorities say Willis physically assaulted the deputy and then ran towards the emergency exit.

Officials say the deputy sustained minor injuries.

The Garvin County Sheriff’s Office as well as several other local and federal agencies started looking for the inmate.

On Friday, the sheriff’s office announced that Willis had been located and arrested.

No other information was provided.