Man arrested after allegedly tying up victim, robbing him at gunpoint

OKLAHOMA CITY -- A man was arrested after allegedly robbing a home, stealing a vehicle, leading police on a high-speed chase and then crashing into a creek.

It ended with crews pulling a stolen vehicle out of a creek near N.E. 10th and Midwest Blvd. following a high-speed chase.

A few hours before that, the suspect allegedly robbed a man inside his northwest Oklahoma City home.

"It was a neighborhood near Penn Square Mall. A man was in his home when he noticed somebody else was in his home that shouldn't be," MSgt. Gary Knight, with the Oklahoma City Police Department, said.

According to the police report, the 71-year-old victim "turned around and saw the suspect standing there with a semi-automatic handgun pointed at him."

The suspect allegedly told the victim that he was stealing his phone and ordered him to go to the bedroom. "If you make a move, I will shoot you," the suspect allegedly said.

"Took his phone, took the keys to his vehicle, tied him up with neck ties. The suspect then fled the scene in the man's vehicle. The victim actually had to chew through the neck ties in order to free himself," Knight said.

As for the suspect, Tad Bray, he led police on a chase throughout the metro a few hours later, and even rammed a police vehicle at one point.

"In the end, he drove off the road, crashed the vehicle and he was taken into custody," Knight said.

It was a wild morning for police, and a close call for the victim.

"Thankfully, the victim was not injured. Having a gunman in your home, somebody who just walks in and steals things from you, points a gun at you, obviously that's a very upsetting thing," Knight said.

Bray was booked into jail on several charges, including robbery with a dangerous weapon.