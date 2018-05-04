Officials looking for man who let GPS monitor die, failed to report

OKLAHOMA CITY – Authorities say they are looking for a man who let his GPS monitor die and failed to report it.

Officials say Jason Ducharme let his monitor die on April 16 and failed to report afterward as ordered to Probation and Parole Services.

Ducharme is described as a white male, about 5’10”, weighs approximately 176 lbs, with gray hair and brown eyes.

He was serving time for possession and distribution of controlled dangerous substance with intent out of Oklahoma City.

Anyone with information can all the escapee hotline at 866-363-1119 or email warrants@doc.ok.gov.