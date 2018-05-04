Oklahoma child recovered after drowning in river
ARCADIA, Okla. – An Oklahoma child who reportedly drowned Friday afternoon in a river has been recovered.
Around 12 p.m., the Oklahoma City Fire Department said that its crews were responding to a possible water rescue.
Officials were told that a group of children were playing near a creek along Choctaw Rd., in between Route 66 and 2nd St.
When firefighters arrived at the scene, they learned that a 13-year-old boy fell into the creek and was unable to swim.
Firefighters immediately started sweeping the creek, looking for the child.
Over an hour later, firefighters said it was now a recovery mission instead of a rescue.
Officials said the child was recovered in the Deep Fork River around 1:54 p.m., calling the day’s events “tragic.”
KFOR crews are working to gather more information.