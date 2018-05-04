× Oklahoma child recovered after drowning in river

ARCADIA, Okla. – An Oklahoma child who reportedly drowned Friday afternoon in a river has been recovered.

Around 12 p.m., the Oklahoma City Fire Department said that its crews were responding to a possible water rescue.

Officials were told that a group of children were playing near a creek along Choctaw Rd., in between Route 66 and 2nd St.

TAC 2: We are responding to a possible water rescue near 17900 N. Choctaw. We have a report that children were playing near a creek and one disappeared. Dive Team responding. -BF 11:58 a.m. — Oklahoma City Fire (@OKCFD) May 4, 2018

When firefighters arrived at the scene, they learned that a 13-year-old boy fell into the creek and was unable to swim.

Firefighters immediately started sweeping the creek, looking for the child.

Over an hour later, firefighters said it was now a recovery mission instead of a rescue.

Officials said the child was recovered in the Deep Fork River around 1:54 p.m., calling the day’s events “tragic.”

TAC 2: Divers have recovered the child in the Deep Fork River. Such a tragic event. Our hearts go out to this family. 1:54 pm — Oklahoma City Fire (@OKCFD) May 4, 2018

