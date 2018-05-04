Oklahoma City Zoo celebrates ‘May the Fourth’ with Star Wars treats

OKLAHOMA CITY – Star Wars fans are celebrating the Fourth of May, and so is the Oklahoma City Zoo.

You’ve probably heard at least one person say, “May the Fourth Be With You” today, and the animals at the zoo were able to have their own celebration.

Zoo staff planned Star Wars enrichment events all over the zoo.

The coati was a bit puzzled over the little space vehicle that landed in his enclosure, which was filled with treats.

Enrichment activities can be anything that’s new, interesting and enriching for zoo animals.

By the way, the elephants received a death star full of treats to smash open and enjoy.