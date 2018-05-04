Oklahoma father encouraging others after he donates kidney to son

NORMAN, Okla. – An Oklahoma father says he is willing to do anything for his son.

In 2009, George Schroeder became a father to a little bundle of joy named Christopher. However, he soon learned that Christopher was born with a heart condition.

Doctors initially thought he would need a series of surgeries to repair his heart, but they discovered that he would actually need a heart transplant.

At just 7-weeks old, he received that heart transplant.

The joy was short-lived as Christopher’s kidneys started failing.

When Schroeder learned that Christopher would need a kidney transplant, he immediately prayed that he was a match.

“God has wired it into me: do good for Christopher. It’s just who we are as fathers,” said George Schroeder. “Fathers would give and have given much more because of the love they have for their kids.”

Since Christopher was just an infant, he would have to wait until he grew to get an adult-sized kidney. When he was 2-years-old, the father and son underwent surgery.

“I had a sense of thankfulness and peace after I donated my kidney,” said George.

Today, Christopher is a thriving second grade student who will turn 8-years-old at the end of the year.

In 2017, 183 Oklahomans gave the gift of life by becoming an organ donor, saving 481 lives. There are still approximately 700 Oklahomans currently waiting on a lifesaving transplant.

You can give the gift of life by registering to be an organ, eye and tissue donor on Life Share Oklahoma’s website.