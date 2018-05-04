× Oklahoma man charged after allegedly scamming elderly victim out of thousands

OKLAHOMA CITY – An Oklahoma man has been charged with exploiting an elderly person after he agreed to make repairs to the victim’s home.

In November of 2016, officials say the victim picked up 48-year-old Guy Wesley Byrd and brought him to his Del City home.

Byrd reportedly told the victim that it would cost about $4,500 to complete repairs to the home.

After the victim agreed to the price, the probable cause affidavit states that Byrd told the victim he would have to purchase a truck to haul the materials to the house.

The affidavit states that Byrd found a truck on Craigslist for $4,800 and the victim agreed to loan Byrd the money to purchase the truck.

After purchasing the truck with the victim’s money, officials say Byrd promised to be at the victim’s home the next morning.

When Byrd didn’t show up the next day, the victim tried calling him numerous times.

The affidavit states that a mutual acquaintance told the victim that Byrd had packed up all of his belongings in the middle of the night and left.

Earlier this week, Byrd was charged with one count of exploitation of an elderly person.

Online records state that Byrd has been charged with several counts of home repair fraud in the past.