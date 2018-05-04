× Oklahoma man charged in connection with woman’s 2015 murder

OKLAHOMA CITY – An Oklahoma man has been charged with murder for the death of a woman in 2015.

In December of 2015, officers were called to the Magnuson Motel, located in the 6800 block of S. I-35, following a reported shooting in the parking lot.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found Michelle Stephens lying in the parking lot. She was rushed to a nearby hospital, where she died from a gunshot wound.

More than two years later, authorities have filed charges against 44-year-old Michael Wayne McKenzie.

According to the arrest warrant affidavit, investigators obtained surveillance footage from the motel, which captured the murder on camera.

In the video, officials say you can see McKenzie pulling into the parking lot with Stephens in the passenger seat. The affidavit states that McKenzie got into the passenger seat of an older pickup truck.

At that point, an SUV pulls up behind McKenzie’s vehicle and someone attempted to rob Stephens, who was sitting by herself in McKenzie’s vehicle.

“[Michelle] fights the suspects for her property, when she was later ultimately shot and killed outside the vehicle,” the affidavit states.

After Stephens was shot, officials say McKenzie never got out of the pickup truck to check on her or provide medical aid. Instead, the affidavit states that pickup truck followed the SUV away from the scene.

The affidavit states that Stephens was not the intended target of the robbery, but she looked similar to the intended target, who was known to carry large amounts of money with her.

Earlier this week, McKenzie was charged with first-degree murder and possession of a controlled substance.

A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for later this month.