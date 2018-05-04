× Oklahoma woman accused of throwing boiling water on boyfriend

ENID, Okla. – An Oklahoma woman was arrested after allegedly throwing boiling water on her boyfriend.

In late April, Julia Mae Burks, 43, was staying with her boyfriend in Enid when the two started arguing.

According to the Enid News and Eagle, the man told police the argument started after he asked Burks if she was cheating on him.

As the argument escalated, the man said Burks grabbed a pot of boiling water and started chasing him around the house with it, eventually throwing it on him.

Officials noted the man suffered “significant burns” on the left side of his chest, as well as injuries to his neck and left arm.

He was rushed to a local hospital to be treated.

Burks was arrested for domestic assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.

If convicted, she faces 10 years in prison, according to the Enid News and Eagle.