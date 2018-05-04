Police: Man breaks into woman’s home; brutally beats her with pots and pans

OWASSO, Okla. – An Oklahoma woman is recovering after police say she was brutally attacked inside her own home.

Authorities in Owasso tell KJRH the victim’s ex-boyfriend reportedly broke into her home and waited for her to arrive.

Police say when she got home, she was attacked from behind.

Investigators allege that 31-year-old Quinton Dion Williams beat the victim was pots and pans, and choked her. They also say that Williams tried to force the woman’s foot into a running garbage disposal and tried to drown her.

Authorities believe Williams may have injured his left hand during the alleged assault.

Eventually, Williams left the home and the victim called for help.

Now, police are searching for Williams. He is described as a black man, standing 6’2″ tall, weighing 200 pounds and has a tattoo of a dove on his right cheek, and a tattoo of a cross on his left cheek.

He may be driving a newer model Ford Mustang convertible or a black Chrysler 300 with a paper tag.

If you have any information on Williams’ whereabouts, call Owasso police at (918) 272-2244.