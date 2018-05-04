× Suspect allegedly tied up elderly man inside Edmond home, then led police on chase

OKLAHOMA CITY – A suspect allegedly responsible for tying up an elderly man inside his Edmond home before robbing him is in custody after leading police on a chase.

Early Friday morning, police were called to a home invasion in Edmond where they found a 71-year-old man tied up inside his home.

Police said a suspect reportedly tied up the man and then stole his car.

Later, when police spotted the vehicle, they started chasing the suspect.

Officials say the chase lasted around one hour and went all over the metro.

Eventually, the suspect crashed near N.E. 10th and Midwest Blvd. in Oklahoma City.

A man and a woman were inside the car. Both suspects were taken into custody. They have not been identified at this time.

Officials say the robbery victim is okay.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.