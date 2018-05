OKLAHOMA CITY – Police have released the identity of a man who was shot in northeast Oklahoma City Thursday night.

Emergency crews responded near N.E. 23rd St. and N. Bryant Thursday around 10 p.m.

One person, who police have identified as Gerard McCarty, 20, was shot inside of a store.

He was taken to the hospital in critical condition. Friday, police said McCarty remained in critical condition at the hospital.

Officials are still searching for the suspect.