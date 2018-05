MAYES COUNTY, Okla. – A 2-year-old boy was taken to the hospital after falling of a tractor.

The incident happened near Adar, Oklahoma, Friday around 11:30 a.m.

Officials say a 49-year-old man driving the tractor was traveling westbound in a ditch when he “attempted to make a U-turn,” and the 2-year-old boy fell off the tractor, hitting the ground.

The boy was taken to the hospital in “good condition with internal trunk injuries.”