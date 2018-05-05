Authorities looking for man accused of kidnapping Purcell woman for the second time

PURCELL, Okla. – Police are looking for a man who kidnapped a woman for the second time.

Officials say just before 10 p.m. Friday, the woman, Joanna Higgins, was closing down the Subway restaurant on Green Ave, when she was kidnapped by Floyd Joseph Ball Jr.

According to police, Ball is seen on video, which police are not releasing at this time, threatening Higgins with a knife. They are then seen engaging in a struggle in which Higgins then leaves with Ball “under threat.”

Ball has kidnapped Higgins before, police say.

In that incident, Ball kidnapped her from across the street near the Subway, and took her to Moore where she was able to convince him to bring her back. Police say Ball punched Higgins several times on the way to Moore and she suffered injuries. She escaped from his vehicle once he brought her back to Purcell.

“She has a protective order against him. We’ve been looking for him. We have bulletins out all over Oklahoma and Texas looking for him. Nobody has seen him. Nobody has turned him in,” said Detective Sgt. Scott Stephens with the Purcell Police Department.

According to officials, Ball hacked Higgins Facebook page, saying she got into the car voluntarily.

“It’s obvious that she didn’t that time. She wouldn’t have gotten beat like she did. And it’s obvious this time she did not go in voluntarily,” said Sgt. Stephens.

Ball and Higgins, who were previously in a relationship and have children together, left the restaurant in an unknown direction in a green, four-door Toyota Camry.

The license plate was Oklahoma tag DYY804, although police say he may have changed the plates.

He was last seen wearing a black t-shirt, black pants and black shoes. Ball has facial hair and shoulder length hair that he has recently dyed red.

He is considered to be armed and dangerous.

Police say if you see Ball or the vehicle to call 911 immediately.