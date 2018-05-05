Boyhood home of Johnny Cash makes national historic register

DYESS, Ark. – The boyhood home of country music icon Johnny Cash has made the National Register of Historic Places.

The Arkansas Historic Preservation Program announced the National Register listing on Friday. Cash lived in the house from the age of 3 through high school.

The property in Dyess was nominated in December, but a National Register historian sent the nomination back, saying more emphasis should be placed on the town’s influence on Cash’s development as a musician.

The five-room farmhouse was built in 1934 as part of the Dyess Resettlement Colony by the Federal Emergency Relief Administration.

The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reports that the house is owned by Arkansas State University, which spent $575,000 to buy, restore, furnish and landscape the property.

Dyess is about 170 miles northeast of Little Rock.