Car show in Altus celebrating 20th anniversary

ALTUS, Okla. – Rock N’ Rumble is taking over Main Street in Altus Saturday!

This is the event’s 20th anniversary. It welcomes, muscle, exotic and classic cars and motorcycles.

The city has closed off Main Street to allow the best cars from around southwest Oklahoma to show off and compete for cash prizes.

The two-day event, which began Friday, is packed with live music, dancing, games and street vendors. And, even if you’re not interested in the cars, you can still come out for the tailgate party in the loop.

The event on Saturday will be from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.