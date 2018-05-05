Class A and B State Championships Handed Out on the Diamond

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It was state championship Saturday for Class A and B for spring baseball. Class B delivered some serious drama as Leedey and Drummond faced off.

Leedey got on the board first as Ty Goss hit one off the left field wall which scored two runs to give the Bison a 2-0 lead in the third.

Leedey's Colton Hunter started the game and was dealing. He held the Bulldogs scoreless for for five innings. Garrett DeHaas cut the deficit to a single run as he drove in a run in the fifth, but the day hinged on Hunter.

He entered the seventh and final inning with only 9 pitches left before he had to be taken out. The OSSAA mandates pitchers can't throw more than 120 pitches in a game. With just two pitches remaining, Hunter found a way to get a fly out and a state championship as the Bison hung on for a 2-1 win.

Leedey won their second straight spring state title and fourth in Colton Hunter's four years at the school.

Following that, Roff and Tushka squared off for the Class A state championship.

The third inning was where the bottom fell out for Tushka. Roff's Josh Lewis hit a two run home run to give the Tigers a 2-0 lead.

That same inning Roff added two more runs. They would later add a grand slam and go on to win the Class A state title 11-0. It's their first title since 2011.

