OKLAHOMA CITY – All Harkins Theatres are honoring educators for Teacher Appreciation Day next week!

On Tuesday, May 8, educators can see any movie for only $5 and receive a free small popcorn at any Harkins location.

Films include all new releases and 3D format films.

Educators must show a valid school ID with their ticket purchase.

