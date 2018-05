SALINA, Okla. – A 15-year-old who was riding his bike died after being hit by a vehicle.

The incident happened near Salina, Oklahoma, in Mayes County Friday at around 3:15 p.m.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says the 15-year-old boy, who was riding his bike southbound on State Highway 82 in the roadway, was hit by a 16-year-old boy who was driving southbound on the same highway.

The 15-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene.

The cause of the collision is still under investigation.