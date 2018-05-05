× Police on the lookout for repeat kidnapper

PURCELL, Okla. – Police are on the lookout for a suspect with a nation-wide felony arrest warrant who is believed to have kidnapped a previous victim of his.

Floyd Joseph Ball Jr. showed up to a Subway in Purcell just before 10 p.m. tonight and kidnapped the same victim he had kidnapped just weeks before.

Ball and the victim left the restaurant in an unknown direction in a green, four door Toyota Camry.

He was last seen wearing a black t-shirt, black pants and black shoes. Ball has facial hair and shoulder length brown hair.

He is considered to be armed and dangerous. Police say if you see Ball or the vehicle to call 911 immediately.