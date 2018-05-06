× Authorities investigate after 4 shot following party in Stillwater

STILLWATER, Okla. – Authorities said they are investigating a shooting in Stillwater.

The shooting was reported around 1:30 a.m. on Sunday at the White Barn Estates in the 2000 block of E. Lakeview Road.

When officers arrived to the scene, they found a man who had gunshot wounds to his chest and hand. He was flown by helicopter to an Oklahoma City hospital.

Shortly after, two more victims arrived at Stillwater Medical Center. One of them had a gunshot wound to the leg and the other to his arm.

Another gunshot victim arrived at Norman Regional Medical Center in Norman, seeking treatment. She had a gunshot wound to the buttocks.

The woman told medical staff she had been shot while attending a party at the White Barn.

Witnesses told officers on scene that shots rang out after the party was being shut down by security staff. They said the shooter fired the shots toward the crowd as they were leaving the front of the building.

No arrests have been made at this time.

If you have information about the case, call the Stillwater Police Department Criminal Investigations Unit at 405-372-4171.

The Payne County Sherriff’s Department and Oklahoma Highway Patrol also responded to assist.