Driver Shot and Killed After Highspeed Pursuit in Seminole County

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Okla. – A high speed pursuit ends in shooting and the suspect dead just south of Seminole.

At 2pm on Sunday Prague police received a call of a drunk male assaulting a woman while driving..

“They were advised there a woman was beat up in the vehicle.. “ said Bob Horn of the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation.

Officers located the vehicle in Prague and a high speed pursuit began. Over 20 miles later, Police from Seminole, Seminole County and the Oklahoma Highway Patrol got involved.. Speeding thru towns and country roads, Officials decided to take action to stop the truck.

“Seminole county asked OHP to TVI the vehicle.. they did so it caused the vehicle to crash on the west side of highway 377.. “ said Horn.

After the crash no one got out of the truck as officers got near..

“When they approached the vehicle they couldn’t see thru the back window because the window was tinted so they used a pepper ball gun to break out the back window.. “ said Horn.

Witnesses say a short standoff ensued.. Then officers with guns drawn told the driver to get out of the truck

“They ordered the subject out of the vehicle. The subject pulled a rifle , raised a rifle and several officers from different agencies fired on the suspect.. The suspect was pronounced dead a the scene.” Said Horn.

OSBI was brought in to handle the investigation .. No information on the dead driver or the beaten woman is available at this time.