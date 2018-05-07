2 women found dead inside apartment from apparent gunshot wounds in Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. – Police in Tulsa say they have recovered the bodies of two women after photos of their bodies were transmitted in a text message by the man who found them.

Authorities say two women in their twenties were found about 11 a.m. Sunday in the bathroom of an apartment on the city’s southeast side. Investigators say both women appeared to have gunshot wounds. They weren’t immediately identified.

Police say an occupant of the same apartment building allegedly texted photos of the women’s bodies after he found them. Officials say the texts reached the man’s former wife, who then called police.

The man, identified as Rolando Morales, was still in the apartment when police arrived and was taken into custody.

According to FOX 23, investigators believe Morales knew one of the women.

Officials say an argument may have led to the shooting.