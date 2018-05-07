× 2-year-old suffers terrifying allergic reaction after eating single cashew

EDMOND, Okla. — A toddler is back home and doing well after being hospitalized for a terrifying allergic reaction.

Last month, 2-year-old Cruz was eating lunch with his mom at a friend’s house when he began having trouble breathing.

His mom tells News 4 that he ate one cashew and started throwing up, was struggling to breathe and his face started to swell.

She called 911 and paramedics quickly arrived. Turns out, he was in anaphylactic shock.

Doctors told her young children can develop food allergies they didn’t have before, so it’s a good idea to keep an eye on what your child is eating.