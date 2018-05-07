Alleged Oklahoma bank robber arrested in Mississippi

SHAWNEE, Okla. – A man who is suspected of robbing a bank in Shawnee is now in custody in Mississippi.

Authorities say they began looking for the man following the robbery of the IBC Bank in Shawnee last month.

On April 14, the alleged suspect walked up to the counter and demanded money from bank employees before leaving the scene. Court documents allege the man gave the teller a note that read, “Give me $10,000, you don’t get shot if you give it to me, don’t be stupid.”

Police told News 4 the suspect was a white male, approximately in his 30’s, unshaven, and with a medium build. He was wearing a dark-colored ball cap, dark sunglasses, a bright orange jacket and blue jeans.

Now, investigators say they have the suspected robber in custody.

According to a complaint filed in federal court, 26-year-old Adam Steele was taken into custody in Mississippi on April 27 for driving a stolen 2005 Chevy Tahoe.

Investigators searched the vehicle and found clothing that matched the description of what was worn during the robbery.

Steele is expected to be returned to Oklahoma in the coming weeks to make his appearance in federal court.