Carrie Underwood debuts first music video since frightening accident

Carrie Underwood has released her first music video since an accident in November left her with a broken wrist and a facial injury.

The singer’s “Cry Pretty” is the first single from her upcoming album.

The video shows Underwood crying as she prepares for her return to the stage.

“I apologize if you don’t like what you see,” Underwood sings. “But sometimes my emotions get the best of me / And falling apart is as human as it gets / You can’t hide it, you can’t fight what the truth is.”

In January, Underwood shared on her website that she had fallen on the porch of her Nashville home, resulting in a broken wrist and a facial injury that required “40-50 stitches.”

“When I am ready to get in front of a camera, I want you all to understand why I might look a bit different,” Underwood wrote at the time.

Following the injury, the singer stayed relatively out of the spotlight.

“My wrist is almost back to normal, about 90% there… and the docs say that last 10% will come in time. And my face has been healing pretty nicely as well,” Underwood wrote on her website. “I definitely feel more like myself than I have in a while.”

After making her first appearance since the fall last month at the American Country Music Awards, Underwood explained how she fell on The Bobby Bones Show.

“I was taking the dogs out to go pee one last time, and I just — I tripped,” she said on iHeartRadio’s The Bobby Bones Show last month. “There was one step, and I didn’t let go of the leashes! Priorities! So that’s why my left hand’s fine. But I went to catch myself and I just missed a step.”

“If I had fallen anywhere else, I would have been perfectly fine. But it was one step that messed everything up,” she added.

Underwood broke her right wrist and injured her face around her mouth, with the scars still slightly visible.

“I thought I just busted my lip,” she later told Storme Warren on SiriusXM’s The Highway channel. “Then I walked inside and took the dog leashes off and took my coat off and went to go survey the damage and was like, ‘Oh, no!’ I’m acting very calm about it now, but … it wasn’t pretty. I chipped my tooth but it was just my skin, thank the Lord. Stitches and all that stuff.”