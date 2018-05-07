Cooking with Kyle: Kid-friendly trifle recipe for Mother’s Day

OKLAHOMA CITY – It’s almost Mother’s Day, and Kyle has the perfect trifle recipe to help kids surprise their moms.

1/2 pound fresh blueberries

1/2 pound fresh blackberries

1 pound fresh strawberries, divided

4 T white sugar

1 box Mom’s favorite cake mix, prepared as directed in a 9″x13″ pan. (Or purchase an angel food or pound cake, unfrosted)

1 package (3.4oz) instant pudding/pie filling mix (French Vanilla or Dark Chocolate work well) prepared as directed – I substitute Half & Half for whole milk)

1/2 pint whipping cream, whipped to firm peaks with 2 T sugar and 1/4 t vanilla.

Bake cake and allow to cool completely. Cut into squares to fit glass/stemware, then horizontally slice each piece.

Remove tops from strawberries, slice vertically. Take 1/2 of the strawberries and mix them with 4 T sugar. Cover and allow to sit until mascaraed. (There will be a juice or syrup in addition to the sliced berries)

Prepare pudding/pie filling as directed. Allow to set up.

Prepare whipped cream.

To assemble:

Place piece of cake at bottom of glass. Spoon a bit of the mascaraed strawberries over the top of cake. Add a few blueberries and blackberries. Uninformed a spoon, dollop the pudding over the cake/berries.

Place another piece of cake over pudding/berries. Spoon mascaraed strawberries over cake. Add more berries, followed by whipped cream. Crown with fresh berries.