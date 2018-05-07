Edmond man accused of driving under the influence during deadly crash has been arrested

OKLAHOMA CITY – An Edmond man who was allegedly under the influence of alcohol when he crashed into another vehicle on the Kilpatrick Turnpike, killing a woman, has been arrested.

Donna Rush, 65, died Tuesday night after authorities with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol said a driver rear-ended her car on the Kilpatrick Turnpike.

OHP has identified the driver responsible for the crash as Arthur Wesley Straehla, III. They said he had an odor of alcohol. However, no arrests were made at the time of the deadly crash.

Lt. Kera Phillipe explained to News 4 that no arrests were made at the time of the crash because this was an “unique” situation, as the driver exercised his 5th amendment from the “very beginning”.

According to Lt. Phillipe, Straehla essentially stayed silent the entire time and refused to consent to a sobriety test.

Troopers were able to get a warrant to draw his blood.

On Monday, Straehla was arrested and booked into jail for driving under the influence, manslaughter in the first degree and reckless driving.