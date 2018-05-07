Fallin signs bill to add churches to ‘Stand Your Ground’ law

OKLAHOMA CITY – Oklahoma Governor Mary Fallin has signed into law a bill that adds churches to the list of places where the so-called ‘Stand Your Ground’ law is in effect and where people can use deadly force with greater impunity.

House Bill 2632 was one of eight measures signed into law by the governor on Monday.

The bill adds places of worship to the list of locations where Oklahoma citizens have a “right to expect absolute safety.” The list already includes a person’s home and place of business.

Under the law, a person in the locations can use deadly force against a person who enters “unlawfully or forcefully.”

Fallin is still considering a separate gun bill that would allow people to carry firearms publicly without a license or training.