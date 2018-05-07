× Health officials investigating possible measles exposure in Pottawatomie County

POTTAWATOMIE COUNTY, Okla. – Health officials in Pottawatomie County are warning residents that they may have been exposed to the measles virus.

On Monday, the Oklahoma State Department of Health, the Pottawatomie County Health Department and Citizen Potawatomi Nation Health Services announced that they are investigating possible exposures to a person with measles.

Officials say a California resident with a confirmed case of the measles had visited Oklahoma during her infectious period.

Based on collected information, persons who visited the following locations may have been exposed to the measles virus at the locations and times as follows:

FireLake Discount Foods, located at 1570 Gordon Cooper Dr. in Shawnee, from 7 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. on Friday, April 27. Any persons who worked or visited this grocery store during this date and time are considered exposed.

Nail Spa, located at 4409 N. Kickapoo Ave., Suite 103 in Shawnee, from 4 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, April 28. Any person who attended or visited the nail salon during this date and time are considered exposed.

The health department is working to identify people who may have visited the locations to inform them about the exposure.

Those who may have been at risk of exposure should review their immunization records and contact the Pottawatomie County Health Department at (405) 273-2157 or the OSDH epidemiologist on-call at 800-234-5963. Tribal members may call (405) 273-5236 and ask for public health.

Measles is a highly contagious respiratory disease that spreads through the air. The virus may remain airborne up to two hours in a room even after the infected person has left.

Patients usually develop symptoms about 10 days after exposure with a range of 7 to 21 days.

Symptoms include mild to moderate fever, runny nose, red eyes and a cough. A few days later, a rash appears starting on the face spreading to the rest of the body, accompanied by a fever that can reach up to 105 degrees.

Measles can lead to pneumonia and other complications, especially in young children.

People with measles can spread the virus up to four days before the onset of the rash and until four days after the rash starts.