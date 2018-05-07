× Insurance commissioner warning Oklahomans about road service, towing claims

OKLAHOMA CITY – While the legislative session has come to an end, the leader of an Oklahoma agency is preparing to take matters into his own hands to protect consumers.

Oklahoma Insurance Commissioner John Doak announced that he is planning to take regulatory action after the Oklahoma House of Representatives failed to pass a consumer protection bill.

House Bill 3236 would have prevented insurance companies from cancelling, non-renewing or increasing consumers’ insurance premiums for filing a towing or roadside assistance claim.

“We are beginning to see a disturbing trend among insurance companies using towing claims to cancel or non-renew policyholders in Oklahoma,” said Doak. “Many consumers are unaware that this is taking place, which is why I will be focusing my efforts in the coming months on requiring more disclosure. Our office will begin to take regulatory steps to ensure consumers are fully aware of what is being done to them, especially those consumers who have had an adverse policy action due to the use of towing or road service.”

The agency says it will begin to address the issue from a regulatory perspective on a state and national level.