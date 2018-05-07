Man behind bars after allegedly kidnapping woman from Purcell restaurant

PURCELL, Okla. – Authorities say a man who was wanted for kidnapping the same victim twice is now behind bars.

Officials say just before 10 p.m. on Friday, the victim was closing down the Subway restaurant on Green Ave. in Purcell when she was kidnapped by Floyd Joseph Ball, Jr.

According to police, Ball is seen on the store’s surveillance video threatening the victim, Joanna Higgins, with a knife.

Higgins was seen struggling with Ball before being forced to leave with him.

On Saturday, police announced that Higgins had been found and that Ball was taken into custody.

This wasn't the first time Ball kidnapped Higgins.

In another instance, Higgins was injured after being kidnapped by Ball, who reportedly took her to Moore. Investigators say she was able to convince Ball to bring her back to Purcell. Once they were back in Purcell, she was able to escape.