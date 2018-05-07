× McLoud schools to move to four-day school week

MCLOUD, Okla. — Public school students in McLoud will be attending four-day school weeks this fall, according to school officials.

McLoud Public Schools Superintendent Steve Stanley said they first announced the idea in January, but revisited the change this past spring after concerns and questions from the community. The goal, according to Stanley, is not to save money but to recruit more educators.

“We looked at the fact that we were not getting very many applicants and we have approximately 10 teachers on either emergency or alternatively-certified certificates,” said Stanley.

The plan moving forward is to close schools across the district on Fridays, but add 40 minutes to each school day Monday through Thursday, Stanley said.

The new school schedule has had a positive on recruiting new teachers so far, he told News 4.

“We’ve currently filled every opening we have for next year except for one and instead of getting one applicant or none, we’re getting anywhere between five and 15 and those are seasoned teachers — not just first year teachers,” explained Stanley. “Instead of just taking what was there and some of those did work out, we now have the opportunity to pick exactly what fits our system.”

According to the McLoud school calendar, the 2018-2019 school year begins on August 8.