Motorists beware: Heavy construction set for I-35 in Edmond

EDMOND, Okla. - Construction workers are closing the ramps at 122nd and I-35 as, starting Monday night, those and the ramps at Memorial Road will be closed from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. every night all week. And, all day Saturday and Sunday, I-35 itself will be down to one lane in the stretch.

"Pretty bad, but it's a busy road so they are going to keep working on it," said Dean, a motorist from Edmond. "I work weekends, so I get it all the time just trying to get back to Edmond. It is what it is."

The four-mile stretch of I-35 from 122nd all the way north to 2nd Street in Edmond is one of the heaviest-traveled roads in the state. An estimated 86,000 vehicles are on it daily; many are commuters.

The busy stretch is undergoing serious reconstruction that will extend into the summer.

"This project is taking out sections of the concrete panels at a time," said ODOT's Lisa Shearer-Salim. "They are retrofitting underneath then putting in temporary panels until the weekend when they will do the full new concrete pour."

Crews are planning to take it a mile at a time. This week and into the weekend, the stretch from 122nd to Memorial will be down to one lane.

"Motorists may believe there is no work happening, they may not see workers through the weekend but we promise you there is a reason it's narrowed to one lane," Shearer-Salim said. "It's because that concrete needs time to properly set."

Crews are working at nights and on weekends to stay out of rush hour traffic as best they can. But, ODOT officials said to plan alternate routes for early morning commutes or just allow for extra time.