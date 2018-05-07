Officers were ‘lit’ and ‘turnt up’ at students’ prom, police department says

Boynton Beach police officers didn’t crash John I. Leonard Community High School’s prom Saturday night.

They weren’t there to chaperone, either.

Officers attended the event as the dates of several special needs students, an idea retired officer Scott Harris told CNN affiliate WPTV the department came up with so those students could have the same fun at the dance as others. Harris’ wife is a special education teacher at the high school in Greenacres, Florida.

The prom was held at the Raymond F. Kravis Center for the Performing Arts in West Palm Beach.

The officers documented the night on the Boynton Police Department’s social media channels, including videos of officers putting on the students’ boutonnieres and corsages.

In a video of two officers dancing to Big Sean’s “Bounce Back,” the police department tweeted that they were “turnt up!”

They even whipped and nae nae-ed to Silentó’s “Watch Me.”

And when one officer pulled out the “Backpack Kid” dance, the department described it as being “lit.”

“It’s amazing to see these young kids that don’t have the opportunity to come do this be here today,” Harris told WPTV. “They’re awesome kids and now they’re mingling with all the other kids doing the same thing that the kids that don’t have the disabilities are doing.”