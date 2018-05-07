× Officials investigating man’s death after being found unresponsive at Oklahoma County Jail

OKLAHOMA CITY – Officials are investigating the death of an inmate at the Oklahoma County Jail.

Officials with the Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office say 50-year-old Clark Streetman was booked into the Oklahoma County Jail on Saturday, May 5 on a charge of public intoxication.

Around 8:30 p.m. on Sunday, Streetman’s cell mates notified staff that he was not waking up and was unresponsive. Medical staff performed CPR, but Streetman died at a nearby hospital.

At this point, investigators are waiting for the Oklahoma State Medical Examiner’s Office to determine Streetman’s exact cause of death.

The results of the investigation will be turned over to the district attorney’s office.

After several attempts, officials say they have been unable to locate or notify any of Streetman’s family. If you have any information on Streetman’s family, call investigators at (405) 713-1017.