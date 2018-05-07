× Oklahoma City mother accused of hitting child on the face with belt

OKLAHOMA CITY – An Oklahoma City mother is accused of hitting her child on the face with a belt.

On May 4th, Doshie Ingram dropped off her two children at daycare in Del City.

When one of the daycare teacher’s noticed her 4-year-old daughter had marks on her face, they asked Ingram what happened.

Ingram reportedly told her that her 6-year-old son ran over the girl with his bike.

However, when Ingram left, the 4-year-old girl broke down in tears and told the daycare teacher her mom lied, the police report states.

The girl said her mom had hit her in the face with a belt.

The daycare teacher then called police and reported the alleged child abuse.

Two teachers also told police they had been having trouble with Ingram’s 6-year-old boy in recent weeks, saying he had been acting aggressively, hurting himself by beating his hands against his chest, banging his head on the wall, and scratching himself on the arms.

The boy and girl both had bruises and marks on other parts of their bodies as well, the police report states.

When Ingram showed up at the daycare later that day to pick her kids up, police arrested her for child abuse and multiple outstanding warrants.

Ingram denied the abuse, the report states.