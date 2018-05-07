Oklahoma City Zoo preparing for birth of baby elephant this fall

OKLAHOMA CITY – Zoo keepers at the Oklahoma City Zoo are getting ready to welcome a new addition to the family this fall.

Last year, the Oklahoma City Zoo and Botanical Garden announced that Asha, the zoo’s 23-year-old Asian elephant, was pregnant with a big bundle of joy.

The new calf is due this fall after a 22-month gestation. Her due date is in November of 2018.

This is the third pregnancy for Asha who was born at the Dickerson Park Zoo in Springfield, Missouri, on February 2, 1995, and has lived at the OKC Zoo since 1998.

Asha is already the mother to 3-year-old Achara, the zoo’s youngest Asian elephant.

She also gave birth to Malee in 2011, who unexpectedly died in 2015 from a viral infection called EEHV. Malee was the first elephant to be born at the Oklahoma City Zoo.

The unborn calf’s father, 49-year-old Rex, arrived at the Zoo in 2011 from Canada’s African Lion Safari.

Rex has sired several offspring and is also the father of 3-year-old Achara.

The Zoo’s Asian elephant herd also includes 20-year-old adult female Chandra, 50-year-old “grandma” Bamboo plus, 15-year-old male Kandula.