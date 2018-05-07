Oklahoma teen boy who drowned in river has been identified

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - The 13-year-old Oklahoma boy who drowned in a river last week has been identified.

Christian Hardison was reportedly playing along the Deep Fork River riverbed late Friday morning with another 13-year-old boy when one of their shoes fell in.

"It sounds like, doing what boys do, going down and having some fun at a creek," said Oklahoma City Fire Battalion Chief Benny Fulkerson. "Unfortunately, when you’re unable to swim, sometimes something like this, sadly, can happen."

For several hours, fire department divers fought poor visibility in the murky, muddy red waters of the portion of the river near Route 66 and Choctaw Rd. near Arcadia.

Fire officials say they received a 911 call shortly before noon, after the other boy ran for help.

The boy's body was found shortly before 2 p.m.

"This was a recovery effort, obviously the child did not survive the incident, the parents are on the scene now and our firefighters are talking to them right now and letting them know what transpired, and trying to bring them some type of peace in this really tragic situation," said Fulkerson.

Hardison, a Luther student, was identified as the victim by friends and family online.

An account has been set up at Luther's BancFirst to help family members pay for funeral expenses.